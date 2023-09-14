Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Crimes and calls to police were down in 2022, according to the annual Mandan Police Department Report issued Thursday.

According to the report, all reported crimes are down about 12 percent and Calls for Services are down 4 percent.

The report also notes sex offenses, burglaries and assaults are down over previous years.

Other highlights of the annual report:

In 2022, Mandan Police Department received 14,606 Calls for Service , down 4% from 2021.

, down 4% from 2021. Three groups of criminal offenses have gone down : Assault offenses , down 14 percent; Fraud , down marginally; Larceny/Theft offenses, down 10 percent.

: , down 14 percent; , down marginally; offenses, down 10 percent. Three groups of criminal offenses have gone up : Destroy/Damage/Vandalize/Criminal Mischief , up 18 percent over 2021; Drug/Narcotic , up 7 percent; Motor Vehicle Theft , up 13 percent over 2021.

: , up 18 percent over 2021; , up 7 percent; , up 13 percent over 2021. In 2022, reported family offenses non-violent decreased 27 percent from the year prior.

non-violent decreased 27 percent from the year prior. Liquor law violations and DUI offenses have shown marginal decreases over 2021.

and have shown marginal decreases over 2021. Trespass on Real Property offenses decreased 14 percent over 2021.

offenses decreased 14 percent over 2021. Child neglect and abuse cases have decreased 55 percent.

cases have decreased 55 percent. Court order violations have decreased by 17 percent.

have decreased by 17 percent. Domestic disputes (no assaults) decreased by 7 percent.

decreased by 7 percent. Found property cases have decreased by 23 percent.

In 2022, according to the report, reportable crashes decreased by 18 percent over 2021, non-reportable crashes decreased by 61 percent, and hit and run crashes were up 13 percent.

In 2022, juvenile offenses decreased by 13 percent overall. A significant increase of 71 percent was reported in the criminal mischief category, while all other categories showed either a decrease or slight increase.

You can read and download the complete annual report through the Mandan Police Department web page here.