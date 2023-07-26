MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Parade is a tradition that marks the beginning of the State Fair. Last Saturday, 215 floats rode down Burdick Expressway and onto the fairgrounds, hoping to enter the winner’s circle for their creations. And now, the best of the best have been crowned.

The overall, Grand Marshal award went to Bronzed and Bladed, a permanent cosmetic and spray tanning business out of Velva. The owner, Kristen Bechtold, says her float was inspired by both her husband and the nostalgia of the parade floats from back in the 80s that she saw at the State Parade growing up.

“When we were young, the floats were very glamorous floats,” said Grand Marshal State Parade Winner, and the Owner of Bronzed and Bladed, Kristen Bechtold. “There was so much artistic thought into them. Our goal for this year was to bring back the excitement of putting a float together, decorating, and making it look bigger than it is.”

Bechtold says she plans to treat the winning trophy like the Stanley Cup all year long, and may even start an Instagram page to document its journey throughout the year.

Below is a list of every award winner at this year’s State Fair Parade:

State Parade Awards:

Bronzed & Bladed – Grand Marshal Award (1st Place)

Minot High School Class of 1969 – N.D. State Fair Award

Magic City Beverage Budweiser Clydesdales – The Flickertail award

Makoti Threshers Association – Heritage Award

North American Coal Corp. – Pioneer Award sponsored

The Bark Porch – Roughrider Award

Keller Williams Inspire Realty – Chairman’s Award

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons – Youth Sweepstakes Award

SCHEELS – Governor’s Award

Ward County 4-H – Dakota Proud Award

Buy a Tree Change a Life – Lewis & Clark Award

Dakota Hope Clinic – Parade Committee Award