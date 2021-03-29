Current conditions pose fire danger in North Dakota

120 wildfires have burned in North Dakota in 2021, burning tens of thousands of acres.

Rob Schilling, the Acting PA Officer for Dakota Prairie Grasslands, said, “Almost double what we’ve seen last year, and we’re only the first four months into the season.”

These fires have a variety of causes, but the majority have something in common: us.

Schilling also said, “A majority of fires are human-caused, that could be a handful of reasons.” Reasons such as not following safety precautions, igniting burn piles and smoking near dry vegetation.

Dustin Theurer, the Bismarck Rural Fire Department Chief, said, “When it gets to cigarettes and those things, it’s a little harder to start with a cigarette but we do see it along road ditches all the time, and as dry as it is, and with these extreme conditions that we’re gonna be having, and as dry as we are, it can definitely spawn wildfires at a moment’s notice.”

Theurer says we are at a very high risk of wildfires, and urges the public to keep up to date on local burn bans.

Allen Schlag, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service, says our ongoing drought is adding to the danger.

He said, “As we get into these days where it’s 60 degrees and the humidity is low, and the winds pick up, the fire danger signs are clearly going to represent a significant wildfire hazard.”

Theuer urges to be constantly aware of any risks that may be present.

He said, “They can kind of pop up at a moment’s notice if somebody is careless even for a split second.”