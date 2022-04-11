(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday, April 12 and forward.

Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 11, 2022:

School Closings: Follow this link

Community Organizations, Businesses, Events:

The McHenry County Senior Citizen meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 in Velva , has been cancelled.

meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 in , has been cancelled. The Ward County Public Library Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 1:30 pm has been postponed until April 19.

Other Resources: