(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday, April 12 and forward.
Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 11, 2022:
School Closings:
Community Organizations, Businesses, Events:
- The McHenry County Senior Citizen meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 in Velva, has been cancelled.
- The Ward County Public Library Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 1:30 pm has been postponed until April 19.
Other Resources:
