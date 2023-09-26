BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dacotah Speedway will soon be making a sizeable $6,000 donation to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

The generous grant was made possible by the support of the Speedway’s fans during “Drive to Survive Night” — an annual event dedicated to raising funds for the center. During this year’s night (which also marked the program’s 15th anniversary), race fans had the opportunity to purchase t-shirts for free admission to the speedway, as well as attend a pre-race party outside the track showcasing drivers’ cars.

The check presentation will take place on Thursday, September 28, at 10:30 a.m at the Bismarck Cancer Center. The funds, according to a press release, will help to play “a crucial role in extending vital assistance to cancer patients and their families, providing support throughout their challenging diagnosis to treatment and beyond.”

The final races at the Dacotah Speedway this season are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, September 29-30. Friday’s events will begin at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday’s will start at 6:00 p.m. Those who are unable to make it to the track themselves for the final racing days can always view them live on Dacotah Speedway TV.

To learn more about the Dacotah Speedway, or to buy tickets, visit their website here.