Dakota Access lawsuit dismissed; future challenges possible

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dakota Access Pipeline Bakken Field construction-159532.jpg41150427

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe challenging the operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday outlined a path for a future legal challenge to an ongoing environmental review, should the tribe seek to make one.

Boasberg indicated if the tribe plans to challenge the outcome of the study it must do so in the form of a new lawsuit that would be assigned to his court.

He also left open the possibility of reopening the case should any previous orders he made concerning the pipeline be violated.

Boasberg in May concluded the tribe had failed to demonstrate a “likelihood of irreparable injury” from the line’s continued operation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News