Dakota Hope’s Festival of Trees kicks off

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at the State Fair Center where the eighth annual Festival of Trees kicked off Friday.

It’s an unofficial start to the Christmas season, but it’s also a big fundraiser for Dakota Hope Clinic, a no-cost confidential women’s center.

There is lots to see and do including a holiday market, a treasure hunt, musical entertainment, an Escape Room, a photo booth and a chance to take pictures with Santa.



The family-friendly event will be open until 8 p.m. Friday, and again all day Saturday until 3 p.m.

“Come to the event to learn about Dakota Hope and see what we do and to kick off their holiday season by doing some Christmas shopping early,” said Amanda Olson, Festival of Trees Committee Chair.

Dakota Hope offers parenting classes where parents can earn baby bucks to spend at the baby boutique, ultrasound services, pregnancy testing and more.



You can learn all about those services and help support the clinic by attending the Festival of Trees.



There is also a dinner and live auction Saturday night, tickets are $25 at the door.