Dakota West Arts Council unveils new murals, community collaborations coming to Bismarck

Efforts are underway to make the Capital City a bit more colorful. The Dakota West Arts Council unveiled their upcoming projects to city commissioners on Tuesday.

The group plans to restore damaged murals in Art Alley. They also have several new projects in the works.

Keep your eyes open for poetry boxes, vending machines filled with art made by local artists and soon a mural in the tunnel under State Street.

Executive Director of the Dakota West Arts Council tells us they also plan to start a community mural project.

“The arts tell stories of where we live. So, arts are part of our culture. They can be storytellers 100 percent. When you create these collective art pieces together, it’s just this immense sense of community, collaboration and sense of pride and empowerment,” said Molly McLain.

The Good Space, community mural project is aimed for Summer of 2022. The new heritage art tunnel will be coming to us much sooner — as early as August of this year.

