Dangerous heat and severe storms highlight the forecast

Today: Record-breaking heat is looking likely across much of North Dakota today. Expect highs in the 90s and lower triple digits. A few clouds will increase in the west ahead of a cold front that could bring a few showers and isolated severe thunderstorms. West winds 10-20 MPH, G 25 MPH.

Record will be broken all across the state.
Damaging wind is possible in a few storms from late afternoon through the evening.

Tonight: Lows in the 60s and 70s with a slight chance for showers and storms. Variable wind around 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Another round of hot temperatures is in store for the first half of the weekend. A cold front will move through by early evening and could spur a few strong to severe storms. Large hail and damaging wind are possible.

