Dangerously cold temperatures settle into North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Dangerously cold temperatures enveloping North Dakota have pushed wind chill readings down to minus 59 degrees in at least one city early Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, Bowbells, the county seat of Burke County in northwestern North Dakota, recorded that wind chill temperature while Mandan was at minus 45 and Bismarck at 41 below zero.

The arctic air surged into the Northern Plains on the heels of an Alberta clipper weather system that moved out of the Northern Rockies earlier this week.

The weather service issued a wind chill warning for the entire state of North Dakota until noon Central Standard Time on Friday.