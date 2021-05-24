DAR plants garden commemorating 100 year anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

2021 marks the 100 year anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia — and a local group is bringing that celebration to Mandan.

Nancy Legerski, the Honorary ND State Regent, said “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier honors World War I, World War II and Vietnam.”

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located at Arlington National Cemetery, which is the final resting place of several North Dakotans, including:

“The first owner of the Bismarck Tribune, both he and his wife are buried at Arlington,” said Legerski.

The Minishoshe-Mandan Daughters of the American Revolution planned a celebration of the 100 year anniversary a few months back.

And on a beautiful, but windy, afternoon, the group planted their Never Forget Garden along the Veterans Memorial Wall outside the Morton County Courthouse.

Nancy Hostetter, the Chapter Regent, said, “That’s one of the things that’s very important to us, is to honor them, to recognize them and to thank them for their service.”

And of course, the North Dakota climate threw a curveball.

Linda Hippen, the Recording Secretary, said, “Each flower on the list has a meaning, loyalty, patriotism, whatever. But they don’t do well in North Dakota, so we just went with a red, white and blue theme.”

Hostetter says there are some events for veterans “blooming” in the near future.

“There’s going to be one down at the cemetery, the veterans cemetery here in Mandan, then over at the Capitol, there’s always a memorial day program with music and different things to honor those who have fallen,” said Hostetter.

“Hopefully, other organizations will pick up our same idea, and they will plant flower gardens in their towns across North Dakota, or plant a tree in honor of a veteran,” said Legerski.

She says the “big” celebration commemorating the 100 year anniversary in Arlington is set to take place on Veterans Day.

The Minishoshe-Mandan Daughters of the American Revolution plants trees every year in remembrance of fallen veterans.