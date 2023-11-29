MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A man accused of killing another man at a Minot hotel now has two separate trials set after additional charges were pressed.

Darrion Jackson is accused of killing a man at the Vegas Motel back in January. Officers responding to the case said they found Timothy Smith — who had been shot in the head — at the scene of the crime. Police say Jackson told them he doesn’t remember what happened in the building, but said he remembered shooting a gun.

The probable cause affidavit states Jackson was offered to spend the night in a hotel room with a man and a woman since he was homeless. Documents say that he and the man had an argument, which eventually resulted in the shooting. Jackson’s trial for the murder charge is set for March 11, 2024, and is scheduled to last 10 days.

While in jail awaiting trial on the AA felony murder charge, Jackson was also charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, as well as one charge of Aggravated Assault itself. His trial for these additional charges is set for April 4, 2024.