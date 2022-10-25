(KXNET) — A new data survey offers some questionable, eyebrow-raising results on North Dakota and the definition of “safety” in the state as a whole.

Personal financial information website WalletHub generated a data-driven report on 2022’s “50 Safest States in America.”

The report compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics ranging from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

When the results were tabulated, Vermont came out on top as the safest state in the U.S.

Where did North Dakota rank? Number 30.

By Wallethub’s definition of what constitutes a “safe state,” North Dakota ranked behind New York, New Jersey, California, Michigan and Massachusetts, to name a few.

According to the data, North Dakota ranks next to last in “workplace safety,” but pretty good in “personal and residential safety,” “financial safety” and “road safety.”

So why do states that have more shootings, violent assaults and other elevated personal threats rank ahead on North Dakota on the list?

The answer is in the numbers. The survey’s methodology gives a lot of weight to COVID full vaccinations rates in each state, along with many “per capita” measurements, which can exaggerate or diminish percentages for the state due to its low population.

The survey also gives strong weight to “climate disasters” and losses due to climate disasters. This would include flood, drought and snowstorms, along with crop losses.

You can read the complete survey here, along with the methodology used in creating the ranking.