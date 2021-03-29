Dave Krabbenhoft named Director of Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Dave Krabbenhoft, who’s been acting as Interim Director for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since August will continue to serve in that role officially, Gov. Doug Burgum announced on Monday.

Krabbenhoft says stepping into the interim position in the middle of the pandemic was a challenge, but he’s honored and looking straight ahead at the most pressing issues.

As permanent director, he will continue to oversee the agency’s vision, strategies, facilities and programs.

“The challenges of COVID are still with us in our institutions. We’re trying to keep that down. We need to find ways to extend our services into the community so that people that are on supervision through parole and probation. So we can have resources out there for them. So we can lessen the chances of coming back into the deep end of corrections, which is incarceration,” said Krabbenhoft.

Krabbenhoft succeeds former director, Lean Bertsch, who served the DOCR for 15 years.

