DICKINSON, N.D. (KX News) — During a night of fun, the unexpected happened.

Dickinson School Board President Brent Seaks had just scored two 3 pointers before suddenly collapsing on the court.

“Basketball is kind of a passion of mine; I’m not great at it but it’s fun and good exercise. I guess I should’ve known that night was lucky because I never play so well,” Seaks said.

He’s has been part of the Old Pro basketball team for about 20 years. The team is made of men 32 or older who get together twice a week to shoot some hoops and relax — but this game ended differently.

“I remember kind of being at half-time and talking to one of the guys beside me, then I don’t remember anything else until I woke up,” said Seaks.

Once he collapsed, other teammates and community members sprang into action.

Seaks’ opposing team members were Dr. Brian O’Hara, a physician at CHI St. Alexius, and two, off-duty Dickinson firemen.

“The AED got there about 5 minutes later, and when we hooked him up, it said to shock him. So we did that and he did not get a pulse back right away so we did CPR for another two rounds which was very scary,” Dr. O’Hara said.

Seaks’ heart was stopped for five minutes.

He says he woke up in the hospital, not remembering much.

“When I woke up and learned I had been resuscitated, that I actually died, it’s just strange,” he said.

Seaks has a larger than normal heart muscle, on top of him being severely dehydrated.

Doctors at CHI St. Alexius are calling this incident a “perfect storm.”

“I’ve said it’s a miracle and I don’t use that term lightly but for me personally it was. I like looking at statistics and they’re not good. To go into cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, you’ve got a 10% chance at best for survival,” said Seaks.

Today, Seaks is still recovering.

He now has a pacemaker but with a couple of restrictions, he’s looking to be back on the court sooner than later.