BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Nearly ten million people are hard of hearing, and close to one million are functionally deaf in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hearing loss is considered to be North Dakota’s “Silent Enemy.”

At least one in five adults in North Dakota suffer from hearing loss, which can occur from firing a rifle, loud headphone usage, snow blowing the driveway or working on an oil rig.

Many are born deaf as well.

September is Deaf Awareness Month, which is a time to bring public awareness of the communication needs and unique identity of deaf and people, who are hard of hearing. Building that awareness can be a challenge.

“It is hard to see us,” says Tammy Derrick, a deaf staff worker at the North Dakota School for the Deaf/Resource Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing, “I mean, we try to provide exposure to our language and our deaf culture through deaf awareness activities and we’re kind of a hidden minority from the hearing world.”

Tammy says she had a hard time growing up in schools due to the lack of resources for her and wasn’t able to get the proper help in school until she was about 14 years old, which is why she’s working at the School for the Deaf with the hopes of changing that. In her words, it shouldn’t have taken that long to get the proper help.

“I do my best to provide children with the opportunities that I didn’t have, I don’t want them to go through some of the same struggles and barriers that I did, I want to break those barriers down and help them get access to what they need,” says Tammy. “I don’t want them to feel the frustrations that I did. I know I could’ve easily blamed various individuals, but that would’ve been a waste of time.”

When asked about her frustrations that came with not being able to communicate with people without an interpreter, Tammy encourages public schools to implement teaching American Sign Language to students.

“Absolutely! Let’s do it. That’s where you start building the bridges between the hearing world and the deaf community. We wouldn’t need so many interpreters if more people could use sign language,” she notes.

The North Dakota School for the Deaf/Resource Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing is responsible for providing resources and services related to hearing for the state, and throughout Deaf Awareness Month. They’re working to share the deaf community’s culture throughout North Dakota.