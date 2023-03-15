BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck area residents are getting a bigger break on flood insurance premiums, thanks to improved floodplain management activities by the city of Bismarck.

An existing 10 percent discount on premiums has been bumped up to 15 percent for those who have existing flood insurance or those who plan to purchase flood insurance.

This covers those who buy flood insurance within city limits or within the extraterritorial zone (ETA) of Bismarck.

The discount increase is a result of an upgraded rating for the city for its work improving floodplain management to reduce property damage and protect lives.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, moved Bismarck’s Community Rating from a Class 8 to a Class 7.

Those with flood insurance or are planning to purchase flood insurance should contact their insurance provider for more information on getting the higher discount on their premiums.