BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Saturday, November 4th, local Deer Widows gathered for their 7th annual vendor show — the perfect event to check out when your husband is on a stakeout.

The term ‘Deer Widow’ is most commonly used to describe a woman who stays at home while their significant other is out hunting. However, at the Vendor Show, the widows themselves went hunting in search of a good deal inside the Bismarck Event Center.

In total, attendance to the Vendor Show was estimated to be approximately 1,500 individuals — including 300 children. Coordinators say that this number is fantastic, and that this is proof that this year’s event was a success.

Rachael Howard, Event Coordinator, “This is our 7th year hosting the event,” explains Event Coordinator Rachael Howard. “It was started with the idea that hunting season starts and we become deer widows — and so, we thought we’d go out and hunt for the deals while shopping. It’s progressed into a family- friendly community event, and this is our 2nd year at the event center. It’s just a way for our local crafters and vendors to come and kick off the Christmas season by shopping local.”

For more information on the Deer Widow Vendor Show, visit its Facebook page here.

