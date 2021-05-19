Delaware man receives 6 months in jail for role in Fargo protest

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to six months in the Cass County Jail for participating in violent protests in downtown Fargo after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Califf McClain, of Wilmington, Delaware, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit criminal mischief for his role in a clash between protesters and law enforcement officers on May 30.

Prosecutors say McClain threw rocks toward the police line and was among people who forced their way into a restaurant.

KFGO reports that he was seen trying to open a cash register, which had already been emptied.

East Central District Judge Wade Webb ordered McClain to pay $1,500 for damages and serve one year of probation after he’s released.