BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the email account of former attorney general Wayne Stenehjem was deleted after he died and the account and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel was deleted after he resigned.

Wrigley calls the move concerning but not illegal.

Democratic House Majority Leader Josh Boschee said the issue shows the need for “some sort of statute or policy to make sure we protect the integrity” of emails by state officials.

Wrigley said Stenehjem’s account was deleted by an employee in January, at Siebel’s direction.

Seibel’s account was deleted in May, two months after Seibel quit.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the revelation came to light after Wrigley responded to an open records request.