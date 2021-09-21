Dem-NPL shares ideas for American Rescue Plan funds

The North Dakota Dem-NPL party held a news conference to announce what they believe should be done with the state’s share of American Rescue Plan funds.

A little more than $1 billion has been allocated to the state and the approval of where the money will go will be decided on in a special legislative session.

The Dem-NPL says there are three areas the funds should go directly to: infrastructure, child care and family leave.

Both the Senate and House Minority leaders for North Dakota say the funds need to be spent instead of saving in order to take the economy to the next level.

“Each day it is not working for us in our communities is a day of lost value, lost opportunities and increased cost for usage when it is distributed,” said Sen. Joan Heckaman (D-New Rockford.)

“We could put this money out there now, we can get paid family leave programs going now. We could get child care so people can get back to work. We can make sure we’re funding a public health workforce for today’s needs and as well as the future’s needs,” Rep. Josh Boschee (D-Fargo).

Boschee adds party leaders have met with the Governor’s Office about the proposal.

He says one thing they have some common ground on is the need for adequate child care.