BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– In the previous legislative session, state lawmakers passed a bill that created an Office of Legal Immigration — and now, its members say they are working tirelessly to learn more about how we can best meet the needs of people moving to our state.

“Our team has never really taken a deep dive into immigration,” said Director Katie Ralston Howe. “We didn’t know nearly as much as we know now, so this study was critical to helping us learn so that we can answer the questions that are asked of us by businesses, communities, and others- but it’s also helping us to shape an office that’s going to create a huge impact.”

To learn more about topics like immigration law and workforce development, the Department of Commerce partnered with Dalberg and Labor Mobility Partners. They’ve learned that North Dakota has attractions that may meet the needs of many immigrants– especially when it comes to our workforce opportunities.

“There are more than two million underemployed or unemployed immigrants in the United States who already have work authorization,” Howe continued. “We have more than 30,000 open jobs in North Dakota, so that’s a huge draw for people who are looking for opportunity. We have an abundance of that across a variety of industries.”

The Department of Commerce will share the findings of their research on legal immigration next spring.