Department of Corrections suspending admissions for 10 days

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is making some big moves in light of the coronavirus.

The department says contact visitation is being suspended at the State Penitentiary.

The DOCR is temporarily suspending the admission of residents until March 23. They plan to re-open admissions with a screening process, strategies for testing, intake process and areas for holding/quarantining for fourteen days when needed.

At this time DOCR will continue to comply with transport orders sending residents out of the DOCR, however, admission back to their facilities would be postponed at least until March 23, unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The DOCR runs the North Dakota State Penitentiary, James River Correctional Center, Missouri River Correctional Center and Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center.

The DOCR says court dates are not being canceled, however, the DOCR is suggesting transport guidelines.

*Courts consider vacating transport orders from the DOCR and continue the hearings

*Courts consider using electronic and telephonic communication in lieu of transport, when appropriate

*Correctional facilities in counties in which a transport order is required to arrange housing until the DOCR can re-admit the individual.

There are also residents being considered for an early release date. The DOCR is currently working together with the Parole Board to schedule a meeting to review individuals who have a parole release date in the next 4 months.

