From May 5-11, the North Dakota Department of Health is holding nine free, pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the state.

The department says while these sites are available for immediate walk-ins, clinics, pharmacies and local public health units have appointments in many areas statewide still available.

Courtesy: NDDoH

The vaccine clinics will be held in Bottineau, Drayton, Devils Lake, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Kenmare, Oriska and Steele.

