Department of Health reports lower flu vaccination rate for children in North Dakota

Boy getting a flu vaccine in the clinic. Small boy getting a vaccine on his arm by a pediatrician wearing gloves.

The vaccination rate for children in the state dropped from 69.1 percent in the 2019-20 flu season to 61 percent for 2020-21, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Flu season usually runs from October to May, but the peak months change each year. The flu can range from a mild illness to a more serious one and can even lead to death.

Levi Schlosser, influenza surveillance coordinator at the Department of Health, says children usually experience worse flu complications than do adults.

He also says that while the NDDOH wants more children to be vaccinated against the flu, it’s also important that adults also get the flu shot.

“It’s really important that anyone who’s able to get the influenza vaccine do so to provide the best protection against influenza,” said Schlosser. “Influenza vaccine is the best and easiest tool we have to protect against the flu, and so it’s important that we take all the steps that we can to prevent the spread of respiratory disease and to reduce the burden of flu on North Dakotans.”

Children six months and older can receive the flu vaccine.