Department of Health urging immunocompromised North Dakotans to consider third dose of COVID vaccine

The North Dakota Department of Health, following the Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations, is urging immunocompromised North Dakotans to consider an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the FDA authorized and the ACIP recommended an additional dose of the vaccine to immunocompromised individuals to increase their immunity to COVID-19.

The health department says this dose should be given at least 28 days after the last dose and be the same brand the individual previously received.

A doctor’s signature is not needed to receive the third dose, though the health department says there is not enough data on whether individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get another dose, and they are therefore not recommending it at this time.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to provide guidance for those individuals.