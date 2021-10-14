Department of Health warns of low inpatient, ICU bed availability across North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is warning of low inpatient and ICU bed availability across the state.

In a Facebook post, the department said hospitalizations are “very high” statewide — for COVID-19 and other illnesses and injuries as well.

Only 9.5% of inpatient hospital beds (out of 2,098) and 6.3% of ICU beds (out of 238) are available as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Among ICU bed availability, that includes:

One in Williams County

Four in Ward County

One in Grand Forks County

Zero in Stark County

Zero in Burleigh County

Three in Stutsman County

Five in Cass County, plus one pediatric ICU bed

Zero in Adams County

“At this critical time, please take precautions to stay out of the hospital, including being up to date on your immunizations and practicing injury prevention,” the post says.