Department of Health warns of low inpatient, ICU bed availability across North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is warning of low inpatient and ICU bed availability across the state.
In a Facebook post, the department said hospitalizations are “very high” statewide — for COVID-19 and other illnesses and injuries as well.
Only 9.5% of inpatient hospital beds (out of 2,098) and 6.3% of ICU beds (out of 238) are available as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Among ICU bed availability, that includes:
- One in Williams County
- Four in Ward County
- One in Grand Forks County
- Zero in Stark County
- Zero in Burleigh County
- Three in Stutsman County
- Five in Cass County, plus one pediatric ICU bed
- Zero in Adams County
“At this critical time, please take precautions to stay out of the hospital, including being up to date on your immunizations and practicing injury prevention,” the post says.