Department of Homeland Security awards UND over $1M for counter-UAS research

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded more than $1 million to the University of North Dakota for counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) research.
According to Sen. John Hoeven, the money will be used to advance efforts to counter potential threats from unmanned aerial systems.
Under the contract, UND will research the capabilities, limitations and constraints of existing UAS technologies.
Following the assessment, the university will then lead counter-UAS demonstrations to evaluate techniques for threat mitigation.
