Department of Human Services brings ‘Help is Here’ initiative to State Fair

North Dakota’s Department of Human Services is giving out Narcan and training on how to use it at the State Fair.

Narcan is a prescription medication that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose.

Overdose fatalities in the state, and in Bismarck, have been on the rise for years.

The Behavioral Health division says this is part of their “Help is Here” initiative.

“The State Fair really offers a perfect opportunity to interact directly with all sorts of people in the state who may either need a connection to help or even just starting those conversations about focusing on mental health or well-being,” said Laura Anderson, the Assistant Director of the Behavioral Health Division.

The booth is located in Commercial Building 11 and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for anyone who might want access to their programs and services.

For more information on the initiative, click here.