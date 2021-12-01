Department of Transportation offers new way to take learner’s permit test

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has unveiled an online way for students to take their learner’s permit test.

The online test will be available for students throughout the state.

An adult will need to be present when the test is being taken online to ensure the student knows the material.

Nearly 30,000 people have taken the permit test in offices this year, but just 45 percent of them have passed on the first try.

“We have 55% of first-time applicants that failed. They have to come back into the office again, and they’re going to have to bring their parent back in again. So that’s why we really think this is such a great program because it’s really going to utilize that and allow people to do this at home, allow them to do it in the evenings, on the weekends, whenever their parent has free time,” said Driver License Division Director, Brad Schaffer.

The cost to take the test online is $10, which is $5 more than if the test was taken in person.