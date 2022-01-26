Derrick Walker guilty on all charges

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Derrick Walker

Guilty on all charges — that’s the word from the jury in the Derrick Walker trial today.

The Minot man was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving images depicting the sexual exploitation.

The six men and six women on the jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

Along with Walker, Katie Heidinger, of Velva, had been charged with the same crimes. However, she earlier reached a plea deal where she will serve 30 years in prison.

A pre-sentence investigation will be held before Walker is sentenced. That investigation is expected to take about 90 days.

The trial was held in Bismarck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories