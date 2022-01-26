Derrick Walker

Guilty on all charges — that’s the word from the jury in the Derrick Walker trial today.

The Minot man was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving images depicting the sexual exploitation.

The six men and six women on the jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

Along with Walker, Katie Heidinger, of Velva, had been charged with the same crimes. However, she earlier reached a plea deal where she will serve 30 years in prison.

A pre-sentence investigation will be held before Walker is sentenced. That investigation is expected to take about 90 days.

The trial was held in Bismarck.