NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As you drive along Highway 83, you may see a cafe tucked away on a small town main street. The blue walls with red letters may not look like much, but being served inside The Max Cafe is one of North Dakota’s best burgers.

It’s called the Big D burger, named after a Max High School student who used to work there. The burger has two patties topped with cheese, bacon, and barbeque sauce on 2 pieces of texas toast, served with their famous fries.

The cafe and lounge are also best known for their steak night. On Saturdays, people pile in to choose from 3 types of premium meat.

Owner Cathy Hiddle says if happen to pass by the small town, to give them a call — as they can have a to-go order ready in 5 minutes.

It’s not just the homecooked-tasting meals that keep people coming back to the cafe, though: it’s the camaraderie that happens there, a place residents can call home.

The cafe is open from 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Monday through Friday, Saturdays until 8 PM, and Sundays 8-2.