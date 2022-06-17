FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two Detroit men were found guilty of involvement in a drug trafficking organization that targeted three North Dakota reservations.

After a 12-day jury trial, Baquan Sledge (also known as Rell, TJ or Matthew Pierce) and Darius Sledge (also known as Ace, Man Man, Frank Love, Gary or Bill) were both convicted of continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and maintaining a drug-involved premise.

The two targeted areas with fewer law enforcement resources to distribute controlled substances, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl. The Sledges and others used local homes and people for distribution and stash houses, Puhl added.

This case is part of Operation Blue Prairie which is an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force set to investigate multi-state oxycodone trafficking.

The reservations targeted include Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain and Fort Berthold.

Twenty-six people were charged in this case.