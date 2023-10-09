BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has added Devils Lake to its list of bodies of water that are under an advisory or warning for harmful algal blooms.

The potentially deadly cyanobacteria is usually blue-green algae in color and can look like a crust on the water, grass clippings, green cottage cheese, scum or like spilled green paint or green pea soup.

The blooms can be harmful to people, wildlife, livestock, pets and aquatic life. According to the state, almost every year in North Dakota, a few cases of pet and livestock deaths occur due to drinking water with harmful algal blooms.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality responds to reported blooms across the state and tests the water for toxins. If toxins are found to be at an unsafe level, the department issues advisories and warnings to the public.

An advisory means a blue-green algae bloom is present in portions of the tested body of water. The blue-green algae may be harmful to humans and pets.

A warning means a blue-green algae bloom is present over a significant portion of the lake and excessive microcystin levels have been measured. Contact with the water should be avoided.

Below is the current list of advisories and warnings for bodies of water across the state, as compiled by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality:

You can get more information on harmful algal blooms from the state here.