Diaper Drive coming Thursday for parents in need

Project BEE is holding a free diaper giveaway on Thursday at their Warming Center in Minot.

The giveaway is set up like a drive-through and people will be able to pull up and get their items, like diapers and wipes.

“Diapers are such an essential thing that people need and they’re quite expensive,” said Development Associate Alyson Heisler. “So if we can provide and supplement what people need, that can lead to a lot more great opportunities in someone’s life.”

The Diaper Drive will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. People who wish to take part are asked to pre-register by 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you’d like to help, donations for the event are also being accepted until Wednesday afternoon.

You can also pre-register by sending an email to hello@projectbeend.org or by calling 701-838-1812. The Warming Center is located at 400 E Central Ave.