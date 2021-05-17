Dickinson bicyclist killed, woman who came to his aid is injured

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — A bicyclist was killed and a woman who came to his aid was seriously injured in a crash in Dickinson.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man was riding his bike on South Main Street about 6 p.m. Sunday when he fell into the southbound lane of traffic.

A motorist saw the man fall, stopped her vehicle, got out and began to give first aid.

Shortly afterward, the patrol says the 85-year-old driver of a Chevy Tahoe ran over the bicyclist and the woman trying to help him.

Authorities say the bicyclist was killed and the woman seriously injured. She was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Bismarck.