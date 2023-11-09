DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a Dickinson family where the father needs a kidney transplant and his daughter is a perfect match.

Jayme Kilwein (Image: GoFundMe account)

According to information posted on the GoFundMe page, Jayme Kilwein was diagnosed with advanced kidney failure in April 2022, and is now in need of a kidney transplant.

While working with the transplant team in Bismarck, the family discovered his daughter, Tia, was a match. She agreed to donate a kidney and surgery is scheduled in Bismarck on November 14.

Tia Kilwein set up the GoFundMe account on October 7 with a goal of $250,000.

“We need help with the costs of the hospital stay and the cost of surgery and the medications,” Tia writes. “If you can donate anything, all are greatly appreciated.”

To date, over $5,700 has been donated to help the Kilwein’s defray some of the cost of the transplant.

You can visit the GoFundMe account here.