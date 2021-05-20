Dickinson holds annual State of the City address

The City of Dickinson held its annual State of the City address.

The highlight was a reflection of the past year and its impacts on the Queen City.

This year’s main topic for the State of the City was community — especially after the last year of ups and downs.

“We were going to go hard. Our task force was going to go out, major recruitment to our area…COVID hit. We had to buckle down as a community and as you saw, this year at the State of the City we found out as a community that we needed to pull together,” said Mayor Scott Decker.

On a panel moderated by Dickinson State Rep. Mike Lefor, community leaders spoke about projects to take the city to the next level like improving downtown, a new City Hall and expanding educational opportunities.

“The focus is going to be on the task force that the CTE has and growing the educational opportunities for children and for adults in this area that don’t necessarily want a four-year degree. They want a two-year degree, whether it’s in diesel mechanic, CNA, CDL,” said Lefor.

Mayor Decker also spoke about the need for an event center in the western edge.

“So that we can host such events like the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference. The energy sector holds that conference in an area that does produce energy, but the main topic is oil,” explained Decker.

Lefor also spoke about this year’s legislative session and how beneficial bills surrounding the Legacy Fund are for Dickinson.

“This coming biennium we’re expecting in earnings and about 500 million of that would be spent on legacy items such as the bonding, legacy projects, CTEs, low-interest loans for school construction, for infrastructure, for political subdivisions. So just a lot of things that help with our economy,” explained Lefor.

Both men say they believe the future is very bright for the Queen City.

School officials from both Dickinson Public Schools and Trinity Schools sat on the panel alongside city officials and developers.