Dickinson long-term care residents have a girls trip birthday celebration

It’s all laughs when Carol Beckert, Helen Connel and Therese Hollinger are together.

The three ladies went on an overnight girls’ trip to South Dakota to celebrate Carol’s 79th birthday.

“When we have all these great friends we’ve been together with all this time, it gets better and better every year,” Beckert said.

The ladies live at CountryHouse, a memory care facility in Dickinson that takes residents on trips from time to time.

This time, they got a cabin in the Black Hills where they enjoyed fondue, relaxed in a hot tub, decorated Christmas cookies and even did some painting.



Life Enrichment Coordinator Amanda Wilson went on the trip and says she loves seeing the women get out and have a good time.

“When you take them on these outings, they’re just so young at heart, everyone’s stomach hurts from laughing. It doesn’t matter if you can’t remember the next day, in that moment, they enjoyed it and they were happy so for me I literally have the best job in the world,” Wilson said.

Volunteer Jaxson Maas also went on the trip, shoveling a snow path wherever the women went. He shared his favorite part.

“To not just be stuck in CountryHouse but to actually enjoy their life and not just stay in CountryHouse for their birthdays and live their best life,” Maas said.

While the next birthday among the ladies isn’t for a few months, they’re celebrating every day just being together.

“It was great, we had a wonderful time. As they say on TV, a good time was had by all,” Beckert said.

The first time CountryHouse took residents out for an overnight trip since the pandemic began was in February this year after all of them had been fully vaccinated.