Dickinson police say they’ve arrested a man after a standoff with the Southwest Tactical Team at an apartment complex Friday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., police were called to a complex in the 10th block of 6th Avenue East for a report of a 24-year-old man threatening a visitor with a knife who was trying to get into the building.

Police say the visitor wasn’t able to get into the building and called the police.

When they arrived, they say the man barricaded himself in the apartment. Police then called the Southwest Tactical Team and the Southwest Crisis Negotiations Team.

Around 11:20 a.m., the tactical team forced entry into the apartment and arrested the man. Police say he resisted and they used bean bag rounds and a taser on him. He was taken to the hospital after for minor injuries.

At this time, authorities say he’s been charged with terrorizing.

KX News will release the suspect’s name once formal charges are made.