Dickinson man charged with manslaughter in Thursday morning death

A Dickinson man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing a 39-year-old man.

Dickinson Police say they received a tip Thursday afternoon. When Police searched an apartment located in the 900 block of Meadows Drive they found the body of 39-year-old David Galster. Galster had been shot to death, sometime in the early morning hours of March 12th.

No one was in the apartment when the Southwest Tactical Team searched the space.

44-year-old Jeremy Olheiser was arrested in the 600 block of 12th St. West, the arrest happened without incident. Olheiser was armed with a concealed handgun according to Police.

Dickinson Police say Olheiser confessed to the shooting and has been charged with B felony manslaughter.