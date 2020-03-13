Dickinson man charged with manslaughter in Thursday morning death

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Dickinson man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing a 39-year-old man.

Dickinson Police say they received a tip Thursday afternoon. When Police searched an apartment located in the 900 block of Meadows Drive they found the body of 39-year-old David Galster. Galster had been shot to death, sometime in the early morning hours of March 12th.

No one was in the apartment when the Southwest Tactical Team searched the space.

44-year-old Jeremy Olheiser was arrested in the 600 block of 12th St. West, the arrest happened without incident. Olheiser was armed with a concealed handgun according to Police.

Dickinson Police say Olheiser confessed to the shooting and has been charged with B felony manslaughter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"

Rural Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Prep"

Governor Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Update"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

College Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Classes"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Alexis Thompson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexis Thompson"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12"

Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds"

New Home Buyers

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Home Buyers"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge