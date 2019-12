A Dickinson man is charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition after authorities say he sexually assaulted a girl under 15.

Chon Tackett is also charged with terrorizing.

The four GSI charges have a maximum sentenced of life in prison per charge.

The Dickinson Police Department said the investigation into Tackett was extensive.

Tackett is accused of threatening the child and her family to not speak to law enforcement.

Tackett is 37 years old.