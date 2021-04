A Dickinson man died Thursday afternoon after a crash near Mandaree.

According to the North Daktoa Highway Patrol, the 61-year-old was heading west, en route to a remote site on Bear Den Road to unload water, when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The semi he was driving went into the ditch and rolled over.

The man, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.