Dickinson police catch man allegedly burglarizing vehicles at local car dealership

A Williston man is in custody after Dickinson police caught him allegedly burglarizing vehicles parked in a local car dealership Tuesday night.

Police say they arrested Bryan Runcorn, 45, on Wednesday.

A sergeant was patrolling in the area of the dealership when they saw a vehicle, driven by Runcorn, drive into the parking lot and park between two vehicles. The sergeant approached Runcorn’s vehicle and saw him hiding on the floorboard.

The sergeant says they saw implements of burglary and detained Runcorn.

Runcorn has been charged with criminal attempt and preventing arrest.

Police say seven other theft cases occurring in June from the dealerships remain under investigation.