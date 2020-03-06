Dickinson Police Has New Crime Fighting Tools

The Dickinson Police Department has launched a few programs to help them in the fight against crime.

The Department along with tip-4-1-1 recently launched it’s Badlands Crime Stoppers app.

“The program was specifically designed to just continue to improve our community’s access to our department. And to continue to give them avenues and resources to feel comfortable providing information,” explains Sergeant Kylan Klauzer, Dickinson Police Criminal Investigation Detective.

With the new app, you will now be able to receive information and alerts directly from the PD.

Another feature it has is people can submit tips, anonymously and may be eligible for a reward.

“So it will depend on the type of information that comes in. Does it lead to the arrest? So on and so forth… And than the severity of the crime and all of that will take play to. So far through the group we’ve paid out about $1000. One particular tip was half of that, $500,” says Klauzer.

Another program launched by the department is SCRAM.

It stands for Surveillance Camera Registration and Mapping program.

Homeowners and business owners can voluntarily apply for this program giving the location of their security cameras over to the department.

“So if we have a crime in the area we know where the cameras are located so we can request those cameras,” says Sergeant Brandon Stockie, Dickinson Police Department.

The department will only have access to surveillance cameras located outside and all the data will be put into a mapping database.

“This prevents us from having to knock on everyones door because we already have a system now showing us where these cameras are for neighborhoods or businesses or what streets they face,” says Stockie.

Stockie says he hopes by the end of this year every community member who owns a security camera will be signed up and participating in the SCRAM program.

As of right now, they have 50 businesses participating in the SCRAM program.



