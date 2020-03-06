Dickinson Police Has New Crime Fighting Tools

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Dickinson Police Department has launched a few programs to help them in the fight against crime.

The Department along with tip-4-1-1 recently launched it’s Badlands Crime Stoppers app.

“The program was specifically designed to just continue to improve our community’s access to our department. And to continue to give them avenues and resources to feel comfortable providing information,” explains Sergeant Kylan Klauzer, Dickinson Police Criminal Investigation Detective.

With the new app, you will now be able to receive information and alerts directly from the PD.

Another feature it has is people can submit tips, anonymously and may be eligible for a reward.

“So it will depend on the type of information that comes in. Does it lead to the arrest? So on and so forth… And than the severity of the crime and all of that will take play to. So far through the group we’ve paid out about $1000. One particular tip was half of that, $500,” says Klauzer.

Another program launched by the department is SCRAM.

It stands for Surveillance Camera Registration and Mapping program.

Homeowners and business owners can voluntarily apply for this program giving the location of their security cameras over to the department.

“So if we have a crime in the area we know where the cameras are located so we can request those cameras,” says Sergeant Brandon Stockie, Dickinson Police Department.

The department will only have access to surveillance cameras located outside and all the data will be put into a mapping database.

“This prevents us from having to knock on everyones door because we already have a system now showing us where these cameras are for neighborhoods or businesses or what streets they face,” says Stockie.

Stockie says he hopes by the end of this year every community member who owns a security camera will be signed up and participating in the SCRAM program.

As of right now, they have 50 businesses participating in the SCRAM program.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

Class B State Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B State Girls"

Dickinson Police Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Police Department"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Roam Trip Postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roam Trip Postponed"

Youth Drug Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youth Drug Treatment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

colorectal cancer screenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "colorectal cancer screenings"

Eastgate BPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eastgate BPS"

Reading Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Program"

EMTs Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "EMTs Needed"

Day of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Hope"

Ward Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Tax"

Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hand Sanitizer"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Verdict

Thumbnail for the video titled "Verdict"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

Bismarck Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Basketball"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge