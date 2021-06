Dickinson police are searching for two inmates that escaped from the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon.

Joshua McCleary and Kristopher Hogue were last seen wearing orange inmate clothes and possibly lighter colored T-shirts, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Mike Hanel. The men are possibly on foot along the I-94 corridor.

Lt. Hanel says do not approach the men and to call 911 immediately.

