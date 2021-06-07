Dickinson tap water takes 3rd in international tasting contest

North Dakota held its own by finishing in the top three during an annual international water tasting contest.

Southwest Water Authority, based out of Dickinson, placed third at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting event held in West Virginia.

California entries took the top two places for Best Municipal Water.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California finished first and Santa Ana, California, took second.

“We’re very proud of the drinking water that we’re able to serve all of our residents throughout southwest North Dakota,” said Mary Massad, with Southwest Water Authority.

Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste.

Nine judges chose from among entries in 19 states, three Canadian provinces and 14 other countries.

Rossarden, a town in Australia’s Tasmania state, was selected as the best municipal water in the world.