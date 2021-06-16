Dickinson woman charged for helping escaped inmates

A Dickinson woman has been charged for driving the two escaped inmates away from the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center on Tuesday.

Samantha Anne Yost is charged with two counts of accomplice after police say she drove Joshua McCleary and Kristopher Hogue, who escaped from the correctional center, away from the area and dropped them off northwest of Dickinson.

Stark County Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually found the two inmates hiding in a tree row.

Police say the escape itself is still under investigation.

