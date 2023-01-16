DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fatal crash between two vehicles occurring on Monday morning which resulted in the death of one driver.

According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:25 MST (2:35 CST), a Freightliner Semi truck was traveling westbound on I-94 (11 miles east of Dickinson) when the driver of the vehicle — a 36-year-old-male from Milwaukee, Wisconsin — lost control and jackknifed the median, with its’ trailer blocking the westbound passing lane. A second vehicle (a Buick Enclave) was also traveling westbound and struck the trailer on its left rear side before going under the rear of the trailer.

The driver of the second vehicle — a 50-year-old woman from Dickinson — suffered fatal injuries in the accident and was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Bismarck by the County Coroner. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The crash will remain under further investigation by the NDHP. Charges are currently under investigation.