DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — A Dickinson woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when a pickup struck her and her bicycle in a crosswalk and then fled the scene.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, the 31-year-old victim was crossing the street in the crosswalk at Third Avenue West and West Villard around 4:00 p.m.

A silver pickup apparently ran through the crosswalk, hitting the woman and her bicycle and then sped away from the scene west on West Villard.

The woman was taken to CHI-St. Alexius Hospital in Dickinson with serious injuries.

Michael Chance Copeland

Investigators were later able to locate a vehicle matching the description of the pickup parked in a residence in the 200 block of Fourth Street West. After an interview with the driver of the pickup, police arrested 38-year-old Georgia resident Michael Chance Copeland on a charge of Duty in Accident Involving Serious Injury, a Class C felony.

Copeland was taken to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

Dickinson Police ask if anyone has video of the hit and run incident or witnessed the crash to contact the police department at 701-456-7759.